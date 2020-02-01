Brokerages Anticipate Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will post sales of $4.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.80 million. Aduro BioTech posted sales of $2.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full-year sales of $18.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.82 million, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million.

ADRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair cut shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Svb Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro BioTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

In other news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,880 shares of company stock valued at $96,020. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 220,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,517,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,261 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 56.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 653,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,297 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADRO traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 3,492,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,869. Aduro BioTech has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $112.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

