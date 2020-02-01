Brokerages Anticipate Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) to Post ($0.01) Earnings Per Share

Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $2.18 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alexco Resource an industry rank of 220 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ AXU remained flat at $$1.78 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,295. Alexco Resource has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexco Resource (AXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.