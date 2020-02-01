Brokerages Anticipate Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Corelogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. Corelogic reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corelogic.

Get Corelogic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLGX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Corelogic stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46. Corelogic has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,516,889.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,069.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $663,505 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corelogic by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Corelogic by 21.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corelogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,736,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Corelogic by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Corelogic by 938.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corelogic (CLGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.