Brokerages Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post sales of $430.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $432.00 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $400.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $65.26. The stock had a trading volume of 958,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,525. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,894,355.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $200,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,977,990.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138 in the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 373,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

