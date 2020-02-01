Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Billion

Brokerages expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to announce $7.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $7.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $7.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $33.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.22 billion to $34.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.33 billion to $36.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $4,835,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.14. 5,914,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $71.14 and a 1 year high of $92.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

