Brokerages Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $534.55 Million

Brokerages expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce $534.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $541.00 million and the lowest is $524.50 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $529.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.63 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

ACCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of ACCO stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $8.64. 440,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,957. The firm has a market cap of $875.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 12.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 920,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 101,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 37.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

