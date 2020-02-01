Brokerages Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Announce $2.99 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.86 and the highest is $3.10. Apple reported earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $13.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.04 to $14.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $16.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $14.36 on Friday, hitting $309.51. 47,882,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,986,723. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

