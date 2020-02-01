Brokerages Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Brokerages predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.09. AT&T posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 90,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 33.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in AT&T by 58.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,536,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 568,447 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.62. 41,149,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,251,410. AT&T has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

