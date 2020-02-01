Brokerages Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Brokerages predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.34 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 511,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.43. 1,079,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day moving average is $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $104.25 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

