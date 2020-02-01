Brokerages Set $8.00 Price Target for Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)

Shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Communications Systems an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have commented on JCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Communications Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Communications Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Communications Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of JCS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. 65,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,538. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. Communications Systems has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. Communications Systems had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Communications Systems will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Communications Systems’s payout ratio is currently -11.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Communications Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Communications Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Communications Systems by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 663,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 134,043 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

