Brokerages Set Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) PT at $159.04

Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AMED opened at $176.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $106.65 and a 12-month high of $184.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $57,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,461.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,116,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,208. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,265,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 669,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2,107.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 249,280 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

