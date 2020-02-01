Brokerages Set ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Target Price at $73.00

Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASGN. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ASGN by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of ASGN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of ASGN by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

ASGN traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 311,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,314. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

