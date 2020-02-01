Brokerages Set Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT at $22.00

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The business had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,170 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $33,037,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,715,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,452,000 after acquiring an additional 587,697 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 426,687 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 973.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,380 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.