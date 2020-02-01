Brokerages Set Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Price Target at $16.67

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKL shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BRKL stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,081. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.