Brokerages Set Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Target Price at $5.50

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

CX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CX stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 14,799,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after buying an additional 2,713,810 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,267,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,737 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 6,095,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,274 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,488,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,748,000 after purchasing an additional 319,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 579,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

