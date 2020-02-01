Brokerages Set Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Target Price at $5.50

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.
CX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of CX stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.
About Cemex SAB de CV
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
