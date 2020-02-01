Brokerages Set CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Price Target at $47.00

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 778,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 690,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after buying an additional 206,925 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after buying an additional 126,960 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 124,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 36,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIR opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.18. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $47.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.93 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. CIRCOR International’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.