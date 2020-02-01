Brokerages Set Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Price Target at $57.50

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DMRC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Digimarc alerts:

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,545.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,185.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,253. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,391 shares of company stock worth $905,545. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digimarc by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,687,000 after acquiring an additional 35,124 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Digimarc by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 182,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Digimarc by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 74,502 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Digimarc by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Digimarc by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,787. The firm has a market cap of $400.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22. Digimarc has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Digimarc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.