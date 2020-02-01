Brokerages Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target at $18.38

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQUA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $197,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,725 shares of company stock worth $738,334. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,269,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 301.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,986. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). Evoqua Water Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

