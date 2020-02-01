Brokerages Set Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) PT at $42.50

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,209,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,475,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 355,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 19,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.80. 121,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $439.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,590.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.81. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $41.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.42 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

