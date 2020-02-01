Brokerages Set Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target at $26.33

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ KNSA traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 104,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,338. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $812.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 139,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares in the last quarter. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

