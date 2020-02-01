Brokerages Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) PT at $22.29

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,042,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.53. Olin has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Olin had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Olin by 848.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 322,222 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Olin by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 809,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 219,967 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Olin by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

