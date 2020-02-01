Brokerages Set Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Target Price at $49.67

Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

In other news, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 9.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 42.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

KIDS opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. Orthopediatrics has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $791.65 million, a P/E ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

