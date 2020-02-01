Brokerages Set Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) PT at €47.83

Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.83 ($55.62).

SAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

ETR:SAE traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €45.65 ($53.08). 30,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $551.22 million and a P/E ratio of -16.36. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a twelve month high of €47.20 ($54.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.46.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

