Brokerages Set So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) PT at $18.65

Shares of So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on So-Young International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.60 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of SY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,910. So-Young International has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that So-Young International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of So-Young International by 403.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the third quarter valued at $3,321,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the second quarter valued at $628,000. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

