Brokerages Set Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Price Target at $45.86

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

TCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 1,160.0% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. Taubman Centers has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

