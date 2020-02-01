Brokerages Set Total SA (EPA:FP) Target Price at €57.61

Total SA (EPA:FP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €57.61 ($66.99).

Several research analysts have recently commented on FP shares. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

FP opened at €44.15 ($51.33) on Wednesday. Total has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($57.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.39.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

