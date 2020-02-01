Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Receives “Buy” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.21. 939,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.09.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,517,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,775,000 after acquiring an additional 139,381 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,217,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,993,000 after acquiring an additional 125,604 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,888,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

