Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BRKL. BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

BRKL stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $15.20. 297,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,081. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $163,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,419,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,640,000 after purchasing an additional 296,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 186,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $9,080,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 579,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 103,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 133,162 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

