Buckingham Research Cuts Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Price Target to $80.00

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its target price decreased by Buckingham Research from $89.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVGW. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Shares of CVGW stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.61. The stock had a trading volume of 193,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,600. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $100.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.06%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald Anthony Araiza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 41,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $3,429,073.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,807,659.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,833 shares of company stock worth $5,557,106 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

