Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,098.67 ($27.61).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRBY shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Main First Bank downgraded Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of LON BRBY traded down GBX 62 ($0.82) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,953 ($25.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,128.86. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.