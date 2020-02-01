Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.96. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 782,704 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 650.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.23. The stock has a market cap of $165.75 million and a P/E ratio of -23.67.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Burcon NutraScience Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

