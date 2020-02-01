Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.96. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 782,704 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 650.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.23. The stock has a market cap of $165.75 million and a P/E ratio of -23.67.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Burcon NutraScience Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

