C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,548 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 972.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $71.76 and a 1-year high of $92.72. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

