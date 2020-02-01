CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. 326,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. CAE has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $30.18.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.51 million. CAE had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.41%. CAE’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CAE by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in CAE by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CAE by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CAE by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in CAE by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.