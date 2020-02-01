CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.68. 326,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40. CAE has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CAE by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

