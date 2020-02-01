CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAE. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.50.

CAE traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$39.25. 759,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13. CAE has a 52-week low of C$27.12 and a 52-week high of C$39.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.81.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$822.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

