Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

NYSE:CPT traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.43. 1,124,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,398. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $95.09 and a twelve month high of $116.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,587.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,297,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Cfra upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

