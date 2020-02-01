Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded by Cfra to Buy

Cfra upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $127.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $116.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPT. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.07.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,398. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.26 and a 200-day moving average of $109.12. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $95.09 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,195,115.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,460,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 101.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

