Canaccord Genuity Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $375.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $285.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.93.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $338.23. 2,401,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $209.99 and a 12-month high of $343.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total transaction of $5,470,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $604,920.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,476,546.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.3% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.