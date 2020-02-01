Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Purchases C$408,891.56 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Director Donald Carty purchased 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$124.28 per share, with a total value of C$408,891.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,700,566.06.

CNR stock traded down C$1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$123.67. 1,300,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,040. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$120.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$120.46. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$107.54 and a one year high of C$127.96. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$130.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.50.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

