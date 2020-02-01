Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,261,000 after acquiring an additional 941,032 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 15,015,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,783,000 after buying an additional 108,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,908,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,121,000 after buying an additional 214,444 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,228,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 662,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 5,532,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,006,000 after acquiring an additional 283,407 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.76.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

