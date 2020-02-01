Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Increased to $271.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target increased by Stephens from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.16.

CP traded down $3.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.81. The stock had a trading volume of 692,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,652. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $269.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

