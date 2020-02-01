Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.64 by C$0.13, reports. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion.

Shares of TSE CP traded down C$3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching C$351.55. The company had a trading volume of 408,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,541. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$338.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$315.02. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$259.99 and a 12 month high of C$355.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$351.00 to C$353.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$345.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

