Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given New C$353.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$351.00 to C$353.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$320.00 to C$340.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$345.75.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE:CP traded down C$3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$351.55. The company had a trading volume of 405,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$259.99 and a 12 month high of C$355.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$337.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$314.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.