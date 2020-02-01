Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Issues Earnings Results

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

