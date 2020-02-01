Capricoin (CPC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,013.00

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Capricoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last week, Capricoin has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Capricoin has a market capitalization of $44,923.00 and approximately $3,013.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Capricoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Capricoin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. The official message board for Capricoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC . Capricoin’s official website is capricoin.org . Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Capricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Capricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.