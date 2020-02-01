Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$1.15 at Cormark

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CS. CIBC lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

TSE CS opened at C$0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.70 million and a PE ratio of -3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.92.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$109.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot acquired 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,834,575.40. Also, insider George Leslie Brack acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,045,095. Insiders bought 327,000 shares of company stock worth $197,640 over the last 90 days.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

