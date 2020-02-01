Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CSII. ValuEngine downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,098. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -453.85 and a beta of 1.62. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.03 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

