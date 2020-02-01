CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CABGY. ValuEngine raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

CARLSBERG AS/S stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 52,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,729. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

