Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CARO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Carolina Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.65 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.53.

Shares of CARO opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. Carolina Financial has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $951.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other news, EVP M. J. Huggins III sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $116,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,287,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

