Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Issues Earnings Results

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,062. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.31. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

